Health

Maine Medical Center nurses are voting on whether to decertify their union

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 17, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT
Maine Medical Center
David Sharp
/
Associated Press
The sun's rays shine over the Maine Medical Center in Portland Thursday, July 16, 2015, in Portland, Maine.

Nurses at Maine Medical Center are casting ballots Wednesday and Thursday on whether to decertify their newly formed union.

The union formed in May of 2021 after more than 1,000 nurses voted in support. But this summer, more than 500 nurses signed a petition to decertify.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation is providing free legal assistance for the effort. The group has criticized the union for failing to finalize a contract with Maine Medical Center management over the past year.

Health Maine Medical Center
