Maine Medical Center nurses ratify first union contract

After more than a year of negotiations, nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland have ratified their first union contract.

It includes a 15% across-the-board wage increase over three years, beginning with 7% in the first year of the agreement.

Other provisions include minimum orientation times, guaranteed breaks, and ending the practice of mandatory rotating shifts, where nurses had to work both day and night shifts.

Two-thousand nurses work at Maine Med. They first unionized in April of last year and recertified their union in August.

