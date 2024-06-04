Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care combine under 1 license

Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care are now under one license and have combined staff.

The three campuses will now be known as MaineHealth Maine Medical Center in Portland, Biddeford, and Sanford.

MaineHealth officials said bringing the hospitals together will allow them to better share resources and clinical expertise.

They said it will also enable the health system to add 62 new residency and fellowships slots, which will expand the pipeline of future providers who may choose to practice in Maine.

