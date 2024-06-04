© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care combine under 1 license

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 4, 2024 at 12:39 PM EDT
Maine Medical Center entrance in Portland, Maine.
Maine Medical Center entrance in Portland, Maine.

Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care are now under one license and have combined staff.

The three campuses will now be known as MaineHealth Maine Medical Center in Portland, Biddeford, and Sanford.

MaineHealth officials said bringing the hospitals together will allow them to better share resources and clinical expertise.

They said it will also enable the health system to add 62 new residency and fellowships slots, which will expand the pipeline of future providers who may choose to practice in Maine.
Tags
Health Maine Medical Center
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight