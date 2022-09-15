Maine Med nurses reach agreement on first union contract

Nurses at Maine Medical Center have reached a final agreement on their first union contract.

The agreement follows more than a year of negotiations and comes nearly one month after nurses voted to recertify their union.

In a press release, nurse Nadine Kern says their recertification victory gave nurses the momentum they needed to reach a deal.

The contract includes guaranteed breaks and ends mandatory rotating shifts where nurses work day shifts some weeks and night shifts on others. The agreement also establishes an independent committee to deal with patient safety and other issues.

Maine Med's 2,000 nurses will vote to ratify the three-year contract next week.

