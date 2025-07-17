Maine joins lawsuit to restore FEMA funding

Maine has joined a multi-state lawsuit against the Trump administration to reverse the termination of a program intended to help protect communities from natural disasters.

The state lost money for 18 projects when the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program was cancelled this year, according to the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administered the program in various forms for 30 years, according to the complaint filed in Massachusetts federal court.

Under the program, communities would receive funding to mitigate the threat from natural disasters and save money that would otherwise be spent on future post-disaster costs, according to the lawsuit.

The agency terminated funding in April and called it a "wasteful, politicized grant program."

Cancelled projects in Maine included updated stream culverts and stream crossings, sewer system upgrades and hazard planning.

States accuse the Federal Emergency Management Agency of illegally withholding money that was approved by Congress and other violations of federal law.

Maine joined more than a dozen other states including Massachusetts, Vermont and Rhode Island challenging the program termination.

Representatives for FEMA and the Maine Office of the Attorney General did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

