Maine AG finds deadly use of force justified in 2025 Oxford County police shooting

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published January 2, 2026 at 3:29 PM EST

The Maine Attorney General's Office has found police officers were justified in their use of deadly force when they shot and killed a man in Hartford in March of 2024.

The incident unfolded when Oxford County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports that 52-year-old Eric Newell had assaulted his stepfather at their family home.

According to the AG's report, Newell emerged from the house with a knife, threatening to harm himself and saying he didn't care if officers shot him.

Efforts to restrain Newell with a taser were unsuccessful, and the report says officers shot and killed him when he ran at one of them with a knife.

The Attorney General's Office concluded the deputies acted in self-defense.

Courts and Crime police shooting
Ari Snider
