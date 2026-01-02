Maine AG finds deadly use of force justified in 2025 Oxford County police shooting
The Maine Attorney General's Office has found police officers were justified in their use of deadly force when they shot and killed a man in Hartford in March of 2024.
The incident unfolded when Oxford County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports that 52-year-old Eric Newell had assaulted his stepfather at their family home.
According to the AG's report, Newell emerged from the house with a knife, threatening to harm himself and saying he didn't care if officers shot him.
Efforts to restrain Newell with a taser were unsuccessful, and the report says officers shot and killed him when he ran at one of them with a knife.
The Attorney General's Office concluded the deputies acted in self-defense.