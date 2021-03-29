police shooting

-
Internal and external reviews of the Portland Police Department are underway after an officer fatally shot a man holding a pellet gun.The department…
-
A Portland police officer has fatally shot a man brandishing a pellet gun that looked like a rifle yesterday. Police received reports of a man walking…
-
Members of Maine’s congressional delegation are joining civil rights leaders, law enforcement officials and others in condemning the sniper attacks that…
-
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) _ The Maine attorney general's office will investigate an incident in Lewiston in which police say they shot a man after he…