Cumberland County Sheriff deputies shoot, injure man who allegedly fired at them

Cumberland County Sheriff's deputies shot and seriously injured a man in Harrison yesterday after he allegedly fired at them.

According to the sheriff's department, Deputies responded to a call Wednesday afternoon from a man later identified as 57-year-old Arthur Lefebvre.

Lefebvre said he was armed and threatened to hurt himself. Deputies said he fired several shots at them from inside the house, then came outside with a gun.

Three deputies shot Lefebvre, who was transported by Lifeflight to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

The three deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure after deadly force incidents.