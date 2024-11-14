© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Cumberland County Sheriff deputies shoot, injure man who allegedly fired at them

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published November 14, 2024 at 3:46 PM EST
Courtesy www.dpp-businesstax.com/
/
via Flickr

Cumberland County Sheriff's deputies shot and seriously injured a man in Harrison yesterday after he allegedly fired at them.

According to the sheriff's department, Deputies responded to a call Wednesday afternoon from a man later identified as 57-year-old Arthur Lefebvre.

Lefebvre said he was armed and threatened to hurt himself. Deputies said he fired several shots at them from inside the house, then came outside with a gun.

Three deputies shot Lefebvre, who was transported by Lifeflight to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

The three deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure after deadly force incidents.
Tags
Courts and Crime law enforcementpolice shootingshootings
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider