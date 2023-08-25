Police killed a man during 'armed confrontation' outside South Portland apartments

A man was killed in South Portland early Friday morning after being shot by a police officer outside of an apartment complex.

According to South Portland police, officers responded at about 4 a.m. to a domestic violence call at the city's Summit Terrace apartments.

They say 47-year-old Christapher Dodge had left the scene, but then returned while they were investigating and "engaged them in an armed confrontation."

Dodge was shot by Officer Anthony Verville and later pronounced dead.

Police say that Verville has been placed on administrative leave, and the shooting is being investigated by the Maine Attorney General's Office, as is standard procedure following police shootings in Maine.

