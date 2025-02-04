Police standoff ends with suspect killed, police K-9 fatally wounded, and an officer shot

Police shot and killed a man involved in an hours-long standoff in Northern Maine yesterday. Maine State Police say 29-year-old Steven Righini was responsible for wounding a sherriff's deputy and killing a state police K-9.

Police said they responded to a domestic call from a woman in Portage. By the time officers arrived at her home, the woman had fled and Righini was inside with their four-week-old infant. They said they tried to take him into custody but a struggle ensued and Righini shot at officers as he retreated back into the residence.

As police attempted to back out of the driveway, police said Righini fired at the cruiser, striking deputy Shane Campbell in the shoulder and prompting an hours-long standoff.

Tyler Davis / Courtesy of the Maine State Police Preacher and his handler Sgt. Jonathan Russell.

In a video he posted on X, Righini railed against abortion, Democrats and immigrants and said that he was quote "fighting for righteousness and Christianity to be restored." The standoff ended when Righini tried to flee. Police said he shot and wounded a K-9 named Preacher, then pointed his gun at troopers who fatally shot him.

Preacher was transported to an emergency veterinarian and underwent surgery but died Tuesday morning. Deputy Campbell was treated and released from Northern Light Hospital in Presque isle.

Three state police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending a deadly force investigation by the Maine Attorney General's Office.