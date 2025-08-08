Maine AG launches 'operation robocall' to crack down on large volume of spam callers

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has launched "Operation Robocall," part of a multi-state effort to crack down on the problem.

Frey and 50 other attorneys general have sent warning letters to 37 voice service providers, demanding that they take action now to stop illegal robocalls from being routed through their networks.

Frey said these voice providers have not compiled with Federal Communications Commission rules, and that the companies are allowing robo-callers onto their phone networks, and then passing their calls onto other providers until they reach Maine people.

Frey described the effort as an initial step to combat a significant volume of robocalls targeting Mainers.

“Robocalls are not just nuisance, they are a primary method for scammers to reach unwitting victims,” Frey said in a statement. “While the scammers are often out of reach of the American legal system, the companies passing these calls through are not. This is our first step in alerting these businesses that we will be holding them accountable for their complicity in these robocalls unless they take action to prevent would-be scammers from using their networks.”