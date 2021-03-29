-
Last year, Mainers were subjected to 93 million robocalls. That’s an average of 73 calls per person. At a hearing of the Senate Aging Committee, experts…
A bill designed to curb the onslaught of unsolicited robocalls from scammers has advanced in the Maine Legislature, following a unanimous vote by the…
Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is calling for stepped up prosecution of scammers using robo-calls to prey on elderly Americans.Federal officials say nearly…
In an effort to clarify how he really feels about Social Security, Gov. Paul LePage launched a series of robo-calls to targeted voters this week. This…