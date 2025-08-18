Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine sues Trump Administration for withholding federal funds to help crime victims

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published August 18, 2025 at 4:31 PM EDT
Hundreds of crime victim survivors and the family members of crime victims march to the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The march was part of a two-day conference held by Survivors Speak California calling on lawmakers for more trauma recovery services, funds for community crime intervention, trauma recovery centers and other services for crime victims and their families.
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP
Hundreds of crime victim survivors and the family members of crime victims march to the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined 21 other states' Attorneys General in a lawsuit against the Trump Administration for requiring states to support its immigration enforcement efforts in order to receive federal funds to help crime victims.

The complaint challenges the Trump Administration policy of withholding more than $600 million in Congressionally authorized funds to support victims and survivors of crime from states who refuse to support Trump's immigration enforcement efforts.

Congress enacted the Victims of Crime Act more than 40 years ago to provide grants for advocacy services; medical, funeral and burial expenses; and lost wages.

In the last four years Maine received more than $22 million in Victim Compensation and Assistance funding.
Aaron Frey
Carol Bousquet
