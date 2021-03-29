-
According to the latest statistics from Maine’s Department of Public Safety, crime in Maine is down by a rate of more than 50 percent over the last seven…
Crime in Maine decreased in 2017, the sixth year in a row that the state has seen reductions in crime overall. That includes incidents of domestic…
A man from Harlem, New York has been sentenced to 24 years in prison on drug trafficking conspiracy and firearms charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel…
A man from Jay was sentenced to a year in prison today for embezzling federal funds that were supposed to go to low income housing in Maine. Timothy P.…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine state police have arrested a New York man in the killings of an Augusta couple who were found shot to death early on Christmas…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ A convicted rapist who lived in Maine for 34 years before he was caught has been sentenced to almost seven more years in prison for…
AUBURN, Maine (AP) _ A man from Lewiston has been sentenced to two years in prison for fracturing his two-month-old son's skull.A judge in Androscoggin…
Maine's latest crime statistics show an overall decline of more than 9 percent last year in nearly offense category. But despite the largest crime drop in…
After two years of investigation, a lengthy trial, and a record five-day deliberation, a Bangor jury has convicted two men in connection with the 2012…