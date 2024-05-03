© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Federal law enforcement identifies approximately 100 illegal marijuana growing operations in Maine

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published May 3, 2024 at 1:17 PM EDT
This photo provided by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office shows the seizure of 40 pounds of processed marijuana from a hidden grow operation in late February. Xisen Guo is the first person charged in a federal investigation into illegal grow operations in Maine.
AP
/
Penobscot County Sheriff's Office
This photo provided by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office shows the seizure of 40 pounds of processed marijuana from a hidden grow operation in late February.

A multipronged investigation involving local, state, and federal law enforcement has identified about 100 illegal marijuana growing operations in Maine. Federal agencies are looking into potential ties to organized crime, but the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maine said there is no evidence that illegal immigration or human trafficking are associated with the illicit growing operations.

Law enforcement have shut down dozens of unlicensed marijuana growing operations in recent months, mostly in central Maine. The investigations have involved county sheriffs, state regulators, and federal agencies.

In a statement released Friday morning, U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has identified a pattern of transnational criminal enterprises with alleged ties to China operating unlicensed marijuana growing operations in at least 20 states.

The possibility that the growing operations in Maine could be linked to organized crime, and the alleged interstate distribution of the marijuana, merit federal involvement, according to McElwee.

However, McElwee emphasized that there is no evidence that illegal immigration or human trafficking are associated with these cases.

Individuals encountered at these sites have been U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents from New York, Massachusetts, and other states, she said.

"No Maine property owner or anyone else should ever be assumed to be part of a criminal enterprise simply because of their surname or nationality," McElwee said.

Courts and Crime MarijuanaReport For Americacrime
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
