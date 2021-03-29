-
The Mills administration on Thursday defended its decision to drop enforcement of a residency requirement for recreational marijuana business owners. It acted in the face of a lawsuit.
-
A controversial proposal to overhaul the state’s medical marijuana rules is now in danger of being scrapped, after a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced an emergency bill that would effectively turn back the clock on those rules.
-
Medical marijuana caregivers in Maine are speaking out against proposed rules that would, among other things, require them to electronically track their…
-
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Officials in Maine say the state's first two licensed retail marijuana stores are located more than 100 miles apart in very…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's marijuana enthusiasts expect to soon find out where they can finally legally buy the products they want. The Maine Office of…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Marijuana businesses in Maine's largest city have reached the final day to apply for retail store licenses. The deadline to apply for a…
-
Activists have gathered enough signatures to place a citizens' initiative on Portland's November ballot that would remove a cap imposed by the city on the…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine marijuana regulators have created new rules about sample collections that are expected to make the state's testing system less…
-
The Portland City Council has approved a local marijuana ordinance that gives an advantage to Maine residents as it issues retail licenses based on a…
-
Portland city councilors Monday night agreed to allow the temporary licensing of existing marijuana testing facilities, which are necessary for the adult…