Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Central Maine law enforcement uncover new unlicensed marijuana operation at a property they raided last year

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published April 3, 2025 at 2:30 PM EDT
Somerset County Sheriff's Office

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office said this week it uncovered another unlicensed marijuana growing operation in central Maine, at the same location where authorities seized illegal plants last year.

On Tuesday, officers found over 1,400 marijuana plants, about 100 pounds of processed cannabis, and a pistol at a property in the town of Harmony, according to a statement posted on social media.

Two men from Massachusetts were arrested at the site.

The sheriff's office said it executed a drug search warrant at the same residence last May and seized hundreds of marijuana plants, but made no arrests.

The office said since January of last year it has executed 24 search warrants relating to illegal marijuana growing and processing.
Tags
Courts and Crime Marijuanalaw enforcement
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider