Central Maine law enforcement uncover new unlicensed marijuana operation at a property they raided last year

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office said this week it uncovered another unlicensed marijuana growing operation in central Maine, at the same location where authorities seized illegal plants last year.

On Tuesday, officers found over 1,400 marijuana plants, about 100 pounds of processed cannabis, and a pistol at a property in the town of Harmony, according to a statement posted on social media.

Two men from Massachusetts were arrested at the site.

The sheriff's office said it executed a drug search warrant at the same residence last May and seized hundreds of marijuana plants, but made no arrests.

The office said since January of last year it has executed 24 search warrants relating to illegal marijuana growing and processing.