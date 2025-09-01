Growing number of cannabis dispensaries leads to drop in average sales per store

Market saturation in Maine's recreational cannabis market is contributing to a drop in average revenue per store, according to a new report from state regulators.

The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy analyzed three years of retail sales data for the week surrounding April 20, the unofficial marijuana consumption holiday.

It found that total weekly sales remained steady this year compared to last, at just over $5 million.

But the report said average sales per store have "plummeted," falling 17%.

The office said that's due to increased competition as the market gets more crowded. Since last year, the number of recreational cannabis retailers has jumped by nearly 20%.

Total retail sales in Maine hit a new high last year at over $240 million, and data through July indicate the state is on a similar trajectory this year.