Regulators issue cannabis recall over unsafe levels of yeast, mold in a particular strain

The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy has issued a recall for a strain of adult use cannabis for unsafe levels of yeast and mold, which it said can cause allergies, headaches, dizziness, or fatigue.

The recall applies to a cannabis flower strain called "The Soap", produced by Leb City Greeneries and sold at four adult use dispensaries in Bethel, Biddeford, and Sanford between October 11 and October 24.

The office is urging consumers who purchased the products to return them to the retailer or dispose of them.

This is the third recall issued by the Office of Cannabis Policy in the last three months.