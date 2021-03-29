-
It has been four years since Maine voters approved recreational, adult-use marijuana sales, and the first few stores finally opened Friday.John Lorenz…
Maine’s retail marijuana market will finally open Friday. But some retailers are saying the celebrations might be a little muted.Brandon Pollock is the…
The retail sale of recreational marijuana to consumers age 21 or older will start on Oct. 9, with the state issuing licenses to recreational cannabis…
The Portland City Council has approved a local marijuana ordinance that gives an advantage to Maine residents as it issues retail licenses based on a…
Maine Legalized Recreational Pot 4 Years Ago But There Are Still No Retailers. And Now A New Glitch.Four years ago, Maine voters approved a ballot initiative legalizing recreational marijuana. Yet, there are still no marijuana retailers in the state. The…
Maine officials have deemed dozens of applications to run marijuana businesses to be complete, a major step on the way to the first legal sales of the…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's largest city will be behind other communities in the state when legal marijuana sales begin this year. The Portland Press Herald…
The state Marijuana Advisory Commission was told Thursday that by the end of this year, the state will start accepting online applications for retail…
The number of cities and towns opting in to legalized marijuana is slowly growing in Maine as the state gets closer to accepting applications for…
CONCORD, N.H. - The push to legalize recreational use of marijuana has suffered a setback in New Hampshire.The Senate voted Thursday to delay action on a…