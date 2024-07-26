Taskforce considers what 'cannabis hospitality' could look like in Maine

A taskforce convened by the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy is considering what so-called "cannabis hospitality" could look like in the state.

Director John Hudak said the term itself is still being defined, but in other states, such as Nevada, it has mostly referred to social consumption lounges that function similarly to bars.

"Where you purchase from a retail store and then you can consume some of those products on site. That's the basic contours of social consumption," Hudak said. "It's a rapidly growing and changing area of cannabis policy."

He said other potential businesses could include cannabis-friendly food service or hotels.

Hudak said the taskforce is weighing several concerns, such as indoor smoking regulations and a desire to let municipalities decide for themselves whether they want cannabis hospitality businesses in their towns.

"What I've conveyed to taskforce members is if we design a system that really cuts into local control, its likelihood of passing is going to be reduced considerably because legislators are very sensitive to municipal authority," he said.

The taskforce will meet two more times this summer, and present policy recommendations to the legislature early next year.

Since the state's first adult use dispensaries opened four years ago, annual recreational cannabis sales have exploded to more than $200 million.