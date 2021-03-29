Maine Office of Marijuana Policy

-
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Officials in Maine say the state's first two licensed retail marijuana stores are located more than 100 miles apart in very…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's marijuana enthusiasts expect to soon find out where they can finally legally buy the products they want. The Maine Office of…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine marijuana regulators have created new rules about sample collections that are expected to make the state's testing system less…
-
Maine Legalized Recreational Pot 4 Years Ago But There Are Still No Retailers. And Now A New Glitch.Four years ago, Maine voters approved a ballot initiative legalizing recreational marijuana. Yet, there are still no marijuana retailers in the state. The…
-
Maine officials have deemed dozens of applications to run marijuana businesses to be complete, a major step on the way to the first legal sales of the…
-
The first week of applications to open marijuana businesses in Maine has been busy, with dozens of prospective businesses lining up to sell, grow or make…
-
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Maine will start accepting marijuana business licenses this month, but the market is already closed in some communities. The Maine…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state of Maine has adopted a symbol that'll be used on marijuana products sold for adult consumption.The Maine Office of Marijuana…
-
Nearly three years after Maine voters approved the legal growth and sale of adult-use marijuana, the state has finally developed a plan to begin…