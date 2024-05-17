© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Three illegal marijuana growing operations in Maine shut down this week

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published May 17, 2024 at 6:47 AM EDT
A marijuana growing operation at a home on Hinckley Road in Canaan.
Jian Ji Wu, charged with Cultivation of Marijuana and Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs.
Piscataquis County illegal marijuana growing operation.
Three illegal marijuana growing operations in Maine have been shut down this week by local law enforcement and state and federal drug agents.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office Wednesday arrested a Canaan man after the search of a residence on Hinckley Road Tuesday led to the seizure of 859 marijuana plants and more than 30 pounds of processed marijuana.

Jian Ji Wu, 63, is charged with Cultivation of Marijuana and Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs. Wu is being held at the Somerset County Jail.

As of January the Somerset County Sheriff's Office Criminal Division has executed 16 drug search warrants, with assistance from Waterville Police, the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy.

The Somerset County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

On Monday, the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office searched a home in the town of Milo where 2,200 marijuana plants were confiscated. A second warrant in the town of Brownville led to the seizure of 660 plants. No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.

The Piscataquis Sheriff's Office has executed 10 search warrants on illicit marijuana grows since February and has confiscated approximately 12,300 plants, and 216 pounds of processed marijuana.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine has said that more than 40 illegal marijuana operations have been shut down in recent months, while approximately 100 more may continue to be operating in Maine.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has reported that it is investigating criminal syndicates running illegal grows in at least 20 states.
