Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

State regulators present detailed cannabis sales data on 5th anniversary of legal adult use market

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:41 PM EDT
FILE - In this March 25, 2018 file photo, a visitor examines a marijuana sample at the New England Cannabis Convention in Boston. Three New England states legalized recreational marijuana, but there is still no place to buy pot legally in the region. Sunday, July 1, 2018, had been the target date to open pot shops in Massachusetts, but no retail licenses have yet been awarded. Possession of small amounts of recreational marijuana becomes legal in Vermont that day, but the law has no provisions for retail sales. Pot shops aren't expected in Maine until 2019 at earliest. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Steven Senne
/
AP file
In this March 25, 2018 file photo, a visitor examines a marijuana sample at the New England Cannabis Convention in Boston.

On the five year anniversary of legal recreational cannabis sales in Maine, state regulators say the market is leveling off.

During a webinar on Thursday analyzing retail data, director John Hudak said sales are high, but stable.

"What you're seeing is explosive growth at the outset, which you would expect from a new industry, but you can only sustain explosive growth for so long as the supply begins to catch up with demand," he said.

Data analytics director Eric Miller said York and Cumberland counties combined account for nearly 60% of all retail sales.

"This means that relative to where people live in the state of Maine, we see that there is a disproportionate amount of revenue further south and further west," he said.

He said that's due to both a higher concentration of retail stores in southern and western Maine, and higher per capita sales in those places.

Retail sales peaked at just over $240 million last year, and are on a similar pace this year.

That works out to an average of over $220 per adult Mainer.

Still, Hudak says the industry is not immune from broader economic headwinds. He said cannabis stores in northern Maine, like other businesses there, are suffering from the loss of Canadian tourists.
Tags
Business and Economy cannabisMaine Office of Cannabis Policyrecreational marijuana
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider