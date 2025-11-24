Maine's best known marijuana advocate Don Christen, dies at 72

Don Christen, known as a godfather of Maine's marijuana industry for his activism, has died after a years-long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 72.

Christen is remembered for his ability to organize and educate around the cannabis plant's medicinal properties. He's possibly best known for his annual demonstration that started in 1991 — when he sparked up a joint on the steps of the Somerset County Courthouse in Skowhegan in protest of cannabis prohibition.

His advocacy group Maine Vocals organizes a handful of music festivals and helped lead the effort to pass a statewide referendum to legalize medical marijuana in 1999.

Glenn and Catherine Lewis were Christen's friends. They own Kennebec River Cannabis Co. — a marijuana apothecary in Winthrop.

Glenn, who stood with Christen in some of his demonstrations, said Christen's belief in the legalization movement went so deep it "seeped out of him."

"He understood that it took that kind of persistence, that you had to keep the message going," he said. 'That if you backed off for just a minute, [the message] would get lost in the fray."

In November 2016, Maine voters approved a ballot initiative that legalized recreational marijuana, creating an industry that averages about $250 million in sales in recent years.

"He really encouraged people to take that step," Catherine said.

Christen is survived by his two daughters and the music festivals he helped organize under Maine Vocals will continue.