obituaries

-
A Maine man who is considered one of the nation's top trial attorneys has died. In a career that spanned nearly 60 years, Ralph Lancaster practiced civil…
-
George Herbert Walker Bush died late Friday. For many in the community surrounding Walker's Point in Kennebunkport, Maine, the former president was much…
-
BRISTOL, Maine - A Maine man who served as chancellor of Higher Education for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for several years in the 1970s before…
-
PORTLAND, Maine — Former Maine Sen. Joseph Brannigan of Portland has died after battling cancer. He was 83.WGME reports that Brannigan died in Portland…
-
TOPSHAM, Maine - Renowned pianist Frank Glazer has died, just weeks before his 100th birthday. Glazer was an internationally known performer who still…
-
Year end can be a time for reflection on what we've gained - and who we lost. They were friends and public enemies. They made us laugh, gave us songs to…