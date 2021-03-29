marijuana legalization

-
Activists have gathered enough signatures to place a citizens' initiative on Portland's November ballot that would remove a cap imposed by the city on the…
-
The first week of applications to open marijuana businesses in Maine has been busy, with dozens of prospective businesses lining up to sell, grow or make…
-
The Portland City Council tonight will consider proposed new rules that would limit the number of retail marijuana stores in the city to 20.Applicants…
-
The state Marijuana Advisory Commission was told Thursday that by the end of this year, the state will start accepting online applications for retail…
-
Maine has some of the highest rates in the nation of workers who test positive for drugs.According to recent numbers released by the testing service Quest…
-
Mainers will not be able to buy recreational marijuana until sometime next year, when the state is expected to put in place all the rules and regulations…
-
Nearly three years after Maine voters approved the legal growth and sale of adult-use marijuana, the state has finally developed a plan to begin…
-
The state has released new draft rules for the recreational marijuana program Maine voters approved two years ago. The 74-page document contains proposed…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - City councilors in Portland, Maine are reviewing changes to zoning rules that could allow marijuana retailers to sell regular food and…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine is trying again to hire a consultant to help the state craft rules about the legal sale of marijuana.Voters in Maine decided to…