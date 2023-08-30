© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Health

New study highlights need to screen for cannabis use disorder in states with legal recreational use

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT
A cashier puts cannabis products into a bag at the Housing Works Cannabis Co., New York's first legal cannabis dispensary at 750 Broadway in Noho on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York.
Stefan Jeremiah
/
AP
A cashier puts cannabis products into a bag at the Housing Works Cannabis Co., New York's first legal cannabis dispensary at 750 Broadway in Noho on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York.

Public health advocates say a new study published in the journal of the American Medical Association highlights the need to screen for cannabis use disorder in states where recreational marijuana has been legalized.

The study surveyed primary care patients in Washington state, and found that more than 20% of respondents who use cannabis have a use disorder.

In Maine, the increased availability of recreational cannabis is resulting in more disordered use, says Becky Ireland of the University of New England's Center for Excellence in Public Health.

"So when we look at adult Mainers as a whole, one in 10 meet the criteria for cannabis substance use disorders," she says. " If we look at a smaller group of Mainers, the Mainers who use cannabis at least monthly, amongst that subset of Maine, one in 3 of them meet the criteria for cannabis use disorder."

Ireland says Maine should look for ways to make sure that the public is aware of the risks associated with cannabis use, such as impaired driving, mental health problems, as well as brain development and cardiovascular issues.

Health marijuana legalizationcannabis
