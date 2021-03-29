-
Cannabis has become the state’s most valuable agricultural products.According to sales tax information, medical cannabis alone generated an estimated $222…
PORTLAND, Maine - Medical marijuana sales are down in Maine for the second straight year, a decrease that some dispensary owners blame on unfair…
Today's a big day for medical marijuana businesses throughout Maine. Legislation passed last summer is taking effect, and it promises to make it easier…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A majority of city councilors in Augusta say they are interested in banning medical marijuana caregivers from selling in residential…
With near unanimous support, lawmakers overrode the Governor's veto Monday of the broad reform bill for the state's medical marijuana program.Maine…
Late Tuesday night, lawmakers agreed on a bill that will dramatically overhaul the state's medical marijuana program.If it becomes law, the proposal is…
The Maine Legislature Wednesday moved closer to passing a sweeping overhaul of the state's medical marijuana program. The Health and Human Services…
Watching the effort to create Maine's recreational marijuana market has been a lot like observing a rocket take off from Cape Canaveral — lots of…
The Maine Supreme Court is considering a first-of-its-kind case in Maine: whether an employer or insurer should be forced to pay for an injured worker’s…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine has granted temporary regulatory powers to local officials after a town recently discovered it had no authority under the state's…