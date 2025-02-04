State task force offers roadmap for considering on-site cannabis consumption businesses

A state task force is recommending ways the state could eventually license businesses offering on-site cannabis consumption. About a dozen other states have taken similar steps, but local demand for this kind of business remains unclear.

The group was convened under the Office of Cannabis Policy and tasked with envisioning what so-called "cannabis hospitality" could look like in Maine.

In a report submitted to the legislature last week, the group voiced support for two business models in particular where consumers could purchase products on-site: cannabis-specific trade shows or events, and consumption lounges.

The group also supports preserving local control by giving municipalities the authority to opt in to any future cannabis hospitality program.

There was less agreement on how licensing should work, with some supporting an open application process, and others recommending that existing adult use licensees be given right of first refusal.

The report identifies insurance issues, consumer preferences, and potential conflict with Maine's smoking laws as topics requiring further exploration.

About a dozen other states have pursued similar regulations, including New Mexico, Nevada, and Alaska.