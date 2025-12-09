Proposed ballot initiative seeks to repeal Maine's recreational marijuana sales law

A new referendum campaign aims to once again make it illegal to sell recreational marijuana in Maine.

It's been nine years since Maine residents narrowly voted to legalize recreational marijuana. Since then, a robust cannabis industry has sprung up across the state.

But a proposed ballot initiative would repeal the parts of the law that allow for the commercial cultivation, sale and purchase of recreational cannabis products starting in 2028. Possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for personal use would still be legal, however, and licensed recreational cannabis operations would be able to register to participate in the medical cannabis program.

The proposal would also impose new testing and tracking requirements on medical marijuana — something that Maine’s medical marijuana industry has stiffly resisted in recent years in the Legislature.

On Monday, the Maine Secretary of State's Office authorized the group of proponents to begin circulating petitions for the ballot initiative. They'll need to gather more than 67,000 signatures from registered Maine voters to send the issue to voters. But they have until June of 2027 to do so.

The individual listed as the primary proponent for the ballot initiative on the Secretary of State's website could not immediately be reached for comment.