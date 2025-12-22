Maine revives Aroostook County wind power project

Maine utility regulators are jumpstarting a major new wind power development and electric transmission line in Northern Maine.

The Public Utilities Commission released a request for proposals last week and asked private developers to submit bids for the project by the end of February.

The agency intends to build turbines that can produce up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity, enough to power about 475,000 homes. The development is meant to be paired with a major new transmission line linking wind generation near Houlton to an upgraded substation in Pittsfield.

PUC Chair Phil Bartlett said in an interview that the project offers New England an opportunity for significant new inexpensive power at a time of surging electricity demand and high prices.

"Whether you support renewable energy or not, we think this is a really valuable project because it is going to inject a lot of new energy at a when we are going to need it," Bartlett said.

The PUC awarded a similar contract for a power and transmission project in 2022, but cancelled the deal about a year later over cost concerns.

Bartlett said the revised proposal is intended to dovetail with new contracts from ISO-New England, the regional grid operator to improve regional transmission and bring Maine power south to its neighbors.

"With the expectation that we will continue to see demand for electricity to grow in the next 10 years this really is much needed to make sure we have the resources available in the region to provide electricity reliably," Bartlett said.

In a press release, Dan Burgess acting commissioner of the Maine Department of Energy Resources said the commission's request for proposals is "a critical step toward unlocking more affordable, reliable clean energy for Maine and the region."

Maine has a statutory obligation to use 100%clean electricity by 2040.

Troy Jackson, a former Maine Senate President and Democrat candidate for Governor said he spearheaded legislation that resulted in the Northern Maine wind program and was glad the PUC was reviving the proposal.

"Not only would this project support quality, good paying jobs, it would grow our supply of cheap, renewable and reliable energy, energy that is desperately needed," Jackson said in a press release.