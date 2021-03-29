-
In some cases, the developers are arguing that recent advancements in wind turbine technology have made newer models so efficient that older, less efficient turbines erected nearly a decade or more ago have lost much of their taxable value.
-
Maine fishermen say that Gov. Janet Mills’ plan for a state-led offshore wind project is being rushed. And now news that a developer is considering a new…
-
A new task force will convene for the first time Thursday to consider how and where to lease potentially vast swathes of the Gulf of Maine to offshore…
-
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed an executive order terminating both the Maine Wind Power Advisory Commission and a moratorium on new wind…
-
Solar power faces some financial headwinds these days, but the industry is moving forward in Maine. A property developer announced Friday that a…
-
A subsidiary of Central Maine Power's (CMP) parent company won the right Wednesday to negotiate a contract for what will be the nation's largest offshore…
-
Governor LePage is behind a bill to gut most of the state's fast-track permitting process for commercial wind power projects.The Portland Press Herald…
-
A regional environmental group is suing Gov. Paul LePage over a moratorium on wind power development he imposed last week.The Conservation Law Foundation…
-
Gov. Paul LePage asserted that the deliberations of his new wind energy commission will not be exempt from Maine's public meeting law, even though the…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's attorney general is pushing back on Republican Gov. Paul LePage's announcements of a moratorium on new wind power projects and…