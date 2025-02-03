Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Renewable energy generation grew again in New England last year

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire
Published February 3, 2025 at 7:27 AM EST
Solar panels stretch across 38 acres at the BNRG/Dirigo solar farm, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Oxford, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Solar panels stretch across 38 acres at the BNRG/Dirigo solar farm, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Oxford, Maine.

ISO New England says renewable energy generation grew again in the region last year, continuing a long term trend.

Electricity generation from large-scale solar arrays was up 18 percent over the year before, while electric output from wind farms grew by 7 percent.

Agency spokesperson Matt Kakley said while wind development has leveled off, new solar projects keep coming online.

"I think what we saw on the wind side was more just weather dependent variability year to year while the solar is more of a trend as we’ve seen more solar systems connected to the system," Kakley said.

The six New England states still get more than half of their electricity from natural gas generators and nearly a quarter from nuclear plants.
Climate Desk renewable energysolar powerWind power
