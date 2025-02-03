Renewable energy generation grew again in New England last year

ISO New England says renewable energy generation grew again in the region last year, continuing a long term trend.

Electricity generation from large-scale solar arrays was up 18 percent over the year before, while electric output from wind farms grew by 7 percent.

Agency spokesperson Matt Kakley said while wind development has leveled off, new solar projects keep coming online.

"I think what we saw on the wind side was more just weather dependent variability year to year while the solar is more of a trend as we’ve seen more solar systems connected to the system," Kakley said.

The six New England states still get more than half of their electricity from natural gas generators and nearly a quarter from nuclear plants.