Maine's energy world is in an uproar over a finding by Central Maine Power that it must revise its analysis of costly system upgrades needed to serve a…
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon visited a South Portland solar power company Friday to unveil a broad set of climate policy goals she would…
The installation of solar panels at the governor's mansion in Augusta got underway Tuesday, fulfilling a vow by Gov. Janet Mills to lead by example in the…
The group "SolaRISE Portland" took advantage of Saturday’s break in rain to hold a march and fundraiser.The group of youth environmental activists…
State regulators have granted a temporary reprieve for installers of small solar generation projects in Maine. It’s the latest shoe-drop in the ongoing…
The fight over incentives for solar power installations in Maine enters a new phase this month.New, less-generous incentives for solar installations set…
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Construction has started on what is expected to be Maine's largest municipally owned solar array. The Portland Press Herald…
The future of solar power in Maine is once again up for grabs in the state Legislature. And powerful interests from Maine and around the country are…
An overflow crowd turned out for a legislative committee hearing Thursday as supporters and opponents of incentives for solar power development in Maine…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's largest environmental organization says it will "pursue every opportunity'' to walk back new solar energy rules recently adopted…