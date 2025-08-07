Maine's Solar for All program again at risk

Maine efforts to help low-income people hook up solar power could be at risk through the Trump administration’s reported plans to end grants that fund the program.

It's the latest round of uncertainty for Maine's Solar for All plans. This winter, the administration temporarily cut the state's access to its $62 million grant before restoring the funding.

Now the Environmental Protection Agency is contemplating ending the program for good.

Maine Governor's Energy Office Director Dan Burgess said the agency has not received any communication from EPA about terminating the program and it is still able to draw down funds from the grant.

But news reports about the EPA's potential elimination of Solar for All "are alarming and raise serious legal questions," Burgess said in a statement.

"Ending this award would deprive Maine people access to affordable solar, energy storage, and job training that supports the electricians, installers and construction workers we need to help meet Maine's energy and economic needs today and into the future," Burgess said.

The energy office said it is still developing the state's Solar for All program and expect to roll it out in 2026.

The national program was established three years ago in the Inflation Reduction Act. It provided $7 billion in grants to help states and tribes provide inexpensive solar power to households that cannot afford solar panels or are unable to install them on their rental homes or apartments.

Maine Democratic Representative Chellie Pingree, who represents Maine's First District urged the EPA to reverse course and immediately halt efforts to "illegally terminate" awards made under the Congressionally-authorized program.

"Not only would this action undermine congressional intent, it would also threaten investments that will lower energy costs for American families across the country," Pingree said.

The EPA, in an email, said it is working to ensure Congressional intent is fully implemented in accordance with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, President Trumps tax and spending legislation.

The agency has not made a final decision on the Solar for All program.

