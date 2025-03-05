Feds restore Maine solar for all grant funding

State energy officials have regained access to a $62 million dollar solar power award frozen in the early days of the Trump presidency.

The Solar for All grant through the Environmental Protection Agency is intended to help low-income and disadvantaged households access solar power and energy storage.

Maine lost the funding just days after President Trump took office. Other states and organizations reported similar disruptions after the White House issued an executive order that paused disbursement of funding from the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act.

But on Tuesday, the Maine Governor’s Energy office said it is again able to access the fund.

Office director Dan Burgess said it is quote “in the planning stage of this award and is still awaiting further guidance from EPA.”

Maine received the money in 2024 as part of a $7 billion nationwide program.

In a statement, the EPA said it "worked expeditiously to enable payment accounts for [Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act] IIJ and IRA grant recipients, so funding is now accessible to all recipients."

