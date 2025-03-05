Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Feds restore Maine solar for all grant funding

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire
Published March 5, 2025 at 6:03 PM EST
Rows of solar panels sit at Orsted's Eleven Mile Solar Center lithium-ion battery storage energy facility Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Coolidge, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP
Rows of solar panels sit at Orsted's Eleven Mile Solar Center lithium-ion battery storage energy facility Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Coolidge, Ariz.

State energy officials have regained access to a $62 million dollar solar power award frozen in the early days of the Trump presidency.

The Solar for All grant through the Environmental Protection Agency is intended to help low-income and disadvantaged households access solar power and energy storage.

Maine lost the funding just days after President Trump took office. Other states and organizations reported similar disruptions after the White House issued an executive order that paused disbursement of funding from the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act.

But on Tuesday, the Maine Governor’s Energy office said it is again able to access the fund.

Office director Dan Burgess said it is quote “in the planning stage of this award and is still awaiting further guidance from EPA.”

Maine received the money in 2024 as part of a $7 billion nationwide program.

In a statement, the EPA said it "worked expeditiously to enable payment accounts for [Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act] IIJ and IRA grant recipients, so funding is now accessible to all recipients."
Tags
Climate Desk solar
Peter McGuire
pmcguire@mainepublic.org
See stories by Peter McGuire