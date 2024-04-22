Maine awarded clean energy grant under federal Solar for All program

The Maine Governor's Energy Office is one of 60 recipients of the Biden administration's Solar for All grants.

The grants announced Monday in honor of Earth Day are intended to expand accessibility to clean energy for low- and moderate-income Americans.

Maine will use its share of $5.5 billion in grants to facilitate single- and multi-family on-site solar programs and support cooperatively owned community solar.

White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi says 900,000 households will see benefits through the Solar for All program.

"Not just solar for some folks, but making sure we are opening up markets for people no matter what their ZIP code or financial ability so they can tap into the savings opportunity that clean energy represents," he says.

Maine's energy office will also use some of the funding to expand workforce development opportunities, support siting and permitting and overcome interconnection challenges.

Forty nine states are receiving the federal grants, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act. There are tribal awards as well.

White House officials estimate Solar for All will result in more than $8 billion in savings on electric bills over the life of the program.