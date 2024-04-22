© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine awarded clean energy grant under federal Solar for All program

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published April 22, 2024 at 6:41 AM EDT
Electricians Zach Newton and Bryan Driscoll consult a wiring schematic while installing solar panels at the 38-acre BNRG/Dirigo solar farm, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Oxford, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Electricians Zach Newton and Bryan Driscoll consult a wiring schematic while installing solar panels at the 38-acre BNRG/Dirigo solar farm, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Oxford, Maine.

The Maine Governor's Energy Office is one of 60 recipients of the Biden administration's Solar for All grants.

The grants announced Monday in honor of Earth Day are intended to expand accessibility to clean energy for low- and moderate-income Americans.

Maine will use its share of $5.5 billion in grants to facilitate single- and multi-family on-site solar programs and support cooperatively owned community solar.

White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi says 900,000 households will see benefits through the Solar for All program.

"Not just solar for some folks, but making sure we are opening up markets for people no matter what their ZIP code or financial ability so they can tap into the savings opportunity that clean energy represents," he says.

Maine's energy office will also use some of the funding to expand workforce development opportunities, support siting and permitting and overcome interconnection challenges.

Forty nine states are receiving the federal grants, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act. There are tribal awards as well.

White House officials estimate Solar for All will result in more than $8 billion in savings on electric bills over the life of the program.
Business and Economy
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet