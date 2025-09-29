UMaine cancels floating wind power conference

An annual University of Maine conference on floating offshore wind power has been cancelled amid federal pushback against renewable energy.

In a statement, university spokesperson Samantha Warren said the American Floating Offshore Wind Technical Summit, or AFLOAT was cancelled "in recognition of changing federal policies and priorities."

The university's Advanced Structures and Composites Center has hosted the event since 2020. Warren said the first couple events were virtual, but last year it attracted 500 people from around the world to Portland for a two-day conference.

Researchers from the composites center have been developing floating offshore wind power turbines that can be anchored in the deep waters of the Gulf of Maine.

Maine's recent energy plan leans heavily on potential wind resources in the Gulf to help the state reach ambitious clean energy goals in the next 20 years.

But that vision has butted against President Donald Trump who is hostile to ocean wind projects. The Trump administration has revoked permits for wind power under development on the East Coast and eliminated an offshore leasing zone established in the Gulf of Maine.

The administration suspended a $12.5 million grant for a quarter-scale model of Maine's semi-submersible wind turbines this spring, but the university still deployed the unit off Castine where it is gathering technical data.

Warren, the university spokesperson, said it has no plans to resume the AFLOAT conference in future years.

Instead, she said it will private meetings with global industry, research and government partners "given growing interest in commercializing its cutting-edge technology, which has promising applications that advance the nation’s economy and security well beyond ocean energy."