Ocean wind power supporters ponder future in Maine after Trump win

On the campaign trail, president elect Donald Trump lashed out against ocean wind energy and declared he would stop the industry’s development.

But offshore wind power supporters in Maine said while they expect roadblocks ahead, a single presidential administration is unlikely to derail the state's long-term plans.

Chris Wissemann, the CEO of Diamond Offshore Wind is clear-eyed about what a second Trump administration means for his industry.

"I think it's inevitable that commercial scale offshore wind slows down," Wissemann said.

But he doesn’t expect Maine’s plans to build the first floating offshore wind array in the U.S. will come to a dead stop.

Diamond Wind, a Mitsubishi Corp. subsidiary, is the state’s commercial partner on a planned 10-turbine demonstration project in leased federal water in the Gulf of Maine. It’s the first stage of the state’s plans to become a regional epicenter for a new floating offshore wind industry.

Even with a hostile federal government, Maine has years and years of its own data gathering and design work before applying for permits for the array, Wissemann said. Developing ocean wind is a long process — the project probably wouldn’t be ready to start construction for at least six years.

"We do fully acknowledge that the federal slowdown might change the pace at which we develop," Wissemann said. But that doesn't change the company's plans.

"Diamond Offshore Wind is 100% committed to completing our work on the research array and supporting Maine's goals. We plan to forge ahead work with the state," he said.

As a candidate, Trump said he would halt offshore wind energy projects on day one of his presidency. Francis Eanes, executive director of the Maine Labor Climate Council said it is still uncertain how much of that is campaign rhetoric or a sincere pledge, but it is clear a policy shift is coming.

But the election outcome doesn’t alter the reality that offshore wind is Maine’s best shot at meeting long term economic and climate goals, Eanes said.

"It still is by far the best opportunity for the Northeast and Maine in particular, to build out clean energy at scale, grow our coastal communities and inland communities with good union jobs, and build a new industry for the 21st century," he said.

Maine has committed to buying 3 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2040. It still plans to construct a specialized port on Sears Island to build and launch floating turbines, despite recently failing to get a $456 million federal grant for the endeavor.

Kathleen Meil of Maine Conservation Voters said to achieve the state's goals, supporters need to do a better job communicating the potential benefits of offshore wind to the public.

During the election there was considerable misinformation in Maine and across the country about the cost of climate action, clean energy development and increased electricity costs, Meil added. But clearly concerns about spending weighed on voters worried about the cost of living.

"We need to connect with real people and to hear the affordability concerns that are top of mind and really valid and continue to incorporate those into the clean Energy Future that we're building together," she said.

Meanwhile, opponents of offshore wind have high hopes that the incoming administration will follow through on its threats against the industry.

In a statement, the New England Fisherman's Stewardship Council said it hopes the government will delist unleased wind power areas in the Gulf of Maine, New York and the mid-Atlantic.

It also wants the new Trump administration to revoke a Biden-era pledge to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030.

"We hope his administration will seize this opportunity to put citizens plying America’s oldest trade over foreign mega corporations industrializing this country’s oldest natural resource – its fisheries,” organization CEO Jerry Leeman said.

For its part, the Gov. Janet Mills administration expects changes to federal energy and environmental policy. But the Governor's Energy Office Director Dan Burgess said the exact nature of that change remains to be seen.

"The state of Maine will remain resolute in its determination to bring down the cost of energy, diversify our energy portfolio by pursuing more clean energy sources, and to create jobs and grow the economy," Burgess said in a statement.

The Trump transition team did not respond to inquiries asking to clarify its policy approach to offshore wind.

