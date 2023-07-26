Lawmakers approve bill boosting Maine's offshore wind industry

At 3 a.m. Wednesday, state lawmakers voted to approve a bill aimed at boosting the offshore wind industry.

The bill sets a goal for the Maine Public Utilities Commission to procure 3 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2040. And it supports the construction of a port that would serve the industry.

Kathleen Meil of Maine Conservation Voters says offshore wind is a top environmental priority.

"Offshore wind is without doubt the single biggest lever we can pull to clean our energy system and to build a new clean energy economy in Maine," Meil says.

Meil says the bill provides incentives for wind developers to avoid an area of federally managed water that's popular with Maine lobstermen, requires consultations with tribal representatives, and sets labor standards.

Governor Janet Mills is expected to sign the bill. She had vetoed a measure aimed at supporting offshore wind ports in June, citing concerns about its labor provisions.