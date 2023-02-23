Mills releases offshore wind roadmap

Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday unveiled a 112-page document called the Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap. It's a blueprint for how the state can develop floating offshore wind projects while also considering the needs of maritime communities and industries.

Speaking at a clean energy summit, Mills said that offshore wind is a cornerstone of her effort to wean Maine off of the fossil fuels that contribute to global warming.

"Last week I directed my energy office to draft a bill that will require that a full 100 percent of our electricity to come from clean energy by 2040," Governor Mills said. "Offshore wind done thoughtfully and responsibly, in collaboration with a wide range of stakeholders, will be an important part of that effort."

Mills says the roadmap, which is available on the Governor's Energy Office website, shows how Maine can create new jobs, fight climate change, and preserve the drivers of the state's maritime economy, in particular fishing.

