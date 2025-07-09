7 charged in Massachusetts in relation to illegal marijuana operations in Maine

Seven Massachusetts residents — all Chinese nationals — have been arrested in connection with an alleged multi-million dollar conspiracy to operate illegal marijuana growing operations in Maine and other parts of the Northeast.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts said the seven have been charged with conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

The group is accused of operating a network of grow operation houses in Massachusetts and Maine starting in 2020 and distributing kilogram-sized amounts of marijuana in bulk, concealing it in vehicle engine compartments.

Police said while searching several of the Massachusetts homes in October, they seized more than 100 kilograms of marijuana and more than $400,000 in cash.

Several defendants also face charges of money laundering. The alleged ringleader is also accused of paying to smuggle a Chinese national across the Mexican border to work at his grow operation houses.