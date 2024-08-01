© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Accidental drug ingestions in Maine children has tripled since 2020

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published August 1, 2024 at 2:34 PM EDT
FILE - This Thursday, June 2, 2016 file photo shows lime-flavored cannabis-infused gummy candy in Portland, Ore., on the first day recreational marijuana users could legally purchase marijuana edibles and oils in the state. A study shows marijuana is sending more people to the emergency room in one large Denver hospital. Inhaled weed caused the most severe problems. Marijuana-infused foods and candies also led to trouble.(AP Photos/Gillian Flaccus)
Gillian Flaccus/AP
/
AP
This Thursday, June 2, 2016 file photo shows lime-flavored cannabis-infused gummy candy in Portland, Ore.

A panel that reviews child deaths and serious injuries in Maine reports that the number of children who have accidentally ingested drugs has more than tripled in the last three years. And some state lawmakers said a recent change in the law could make the situation worse.

Half of last year's 94 cases involved cannabis. And with 51 child ingestions reported through June, Maine is on pace to exceed last year's totals.

Representative Michele Meyer, who co-chairs the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee, said it's easy to connect the dots between the rising numbers of child poisonings and the increasing availability of cannabis edibles such as gummies.

"And it is with deep regret that I see the Legislature weakening regulations around labeling of these products," Meyer said during a committee meeting Wednesday. "You know, we are talking about a product that takes the form of well-known food products that are enticing to children."

Under a new law, individual servings of gummies and some other edibles no longer need to be labeled with a symbol signifying that they contain cannabis. Industry representatives had argued that it was impractical to label each individually wrapped serving.

Meanwhile, the Northern New England Poison Control Center reported 71 calls last year of child poisonings involving cannabis.
Tags
Health Marijuanadrugs
Kevin Miller
kmiller@mainepublic.org
See stories by Kevin Miller