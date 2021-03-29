-
A man from Harlem, New York has been sentenced to 24 years in prison on drug trafficking conspiracy and firearms charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel…
Chief Justice Leigh Saufley says Maine needs more alternatives to incarceration if the state wants to stem the rising numbers of drug prosecutions that…
AUGUSTA, Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage lashed out Democrats in the House and Senate today for refusing to back his plan to create additional law…