Holden police uncover illegal marijuana operation with potential ties to organized crime

The Holden Police Department uncovered an illegal marijuana grow this week that they believe is connected to a pattern of similar operations with potential ties to Chinese organized crime.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at the property and recovered and $50,000 worth of processed cannabis.

Lieutenant Andrew Whitehouse said the evidence fits a pattern from other recent busts.

"We found things that were consistent with the other marijuana busts here in the state of Maine," he said. "And that's why we're pretty confident that this is related to that same situation."

No arrests have been made yet.

Whitehouse said his department had been investigating the property on Winters Road for several months, after neighbors reported smelling marijuana and seeing frequent traffic from cars with out of state plates.

Federal authorities say there could be as many as 100 unlicensed marijuana grows in the state with ties to organized crime.