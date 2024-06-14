Somerset County Sheriff's Office busts 20th illegal marijuana operation this year

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office on Friday uncovered another illegal marijuana growing operation in central Maine.

The bust in Anson led to the seizure of more than 1,700 marijuana plants found growing in a house, a garage, and a barn, all on the same property.

No one was home when law enforcement searched the property, according to the Sheriff's Office, who also said it was the 20th such operation it has uncovered in Somerset County since mid January.

Speaking on Maine Calling earlier this week, U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee said there are likely dozens of illegal marijuana operations across Maine, potentially with ties to Chinese organized crime.

Busts so far have concentrated in central Maine, but have also occurred in York and Washington counties. Dozens of arrests have been made in connection to the illegal growing operations, and federal authorities have moved to seize some of the properties used for illicit cultivation.