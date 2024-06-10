Illegal Cannabis Operations

A slew of recent law enforcement raids of marijuana growing operations are capturing headlines. Often these operations involve foreign nationals who purchase rural homes to grow cannabis and sell it illegally. We’ll find out how it’s happening, how it is affecting the communities where these grow houses are located, and what’s being done to crack down on illicit operations.

Panelists:

Aaron Frey, Attorney General, State of Maine

John Hudak, director, Office of Cannabis Policy

Sebastian Rotella, reporter, ProPublica

VIP Callers:

Darcie McElwee, U.S. Attorney, District of Maine

Judy Long, senior manager, communication and brand, Versant Power

