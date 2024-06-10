© 2024 Maine Public
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Illegal Cannabis Operations

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published June 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Somerset County Sheriff
Somerset County Sheriff

A slew of recent law enforcement raids of marijuana growing operations are capturing headlines. Often these operations involve foreign nationals who purchase rural homes to grow cannabis and sell it illegally. We’ll find out how it’s happening, how it is affecting the communities where these grow houses are located, and what’s being done to crack down on illicit operations.

Panelists:
Aaron Frey, Attorney General, State of Maine
John Hudak, director, Office of Cannabis Policy
Sebastian Rotella, reporter, ProPublica

VIP Callers:
Darcie McElwee, U.S. Attorney, District of Maine
Judy Long, senior manager, communication and brand, Versant Power

