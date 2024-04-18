Somerset County Sheriff busts another illegal marijuana operation in Central Maine

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office has uncovered another illegal marijuana operation this week, as law enforcement continues to investigate illicit grows in central Maine.

A team led by the Somerset County Sheriff's department on Tuesday arrested one person and seized 3,400 marijuana plants and related equipment during a raid at a residence in the town of Harmony, north of Skowhegan.

The raid was the result of a months-long investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office. Multiple agencies participated in the operation, including the Waterville Police Department, the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

It is the latest in a string of illegal marijuana busts in central Maine. While investigators have divulged little information about the illicit grows, Maine's congressional delegation has repeatedly urged the Department of Justice to investigate reported ownership ties to Chinese nationals.