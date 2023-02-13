© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Health

Old Town police seize 1,200 pills of drug increasingly found in overdose deaths

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 13, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST
Drug Epidemic Nerve Blocker
Jeff Chiu
/
AP
This Thursday, May 3, 2018 photo shows bottles of gabapentin at Daniel's Pharmacy in San Francisco. The 25-year-old non-opioid pain drug is one of the most prescribed medications in the U.S., ranking ninth over 2017, according to prescription tracker GoodRx. Researchers attribute the recent surge to tighter restrictions on opioids, which have left doctors searching for alternatives for their patients.

Police in Old Town last week seized more than 1,200 pills of a medication that has been found in an increasing number of overdose deaths nationwide.

Gabapentin is an anti-convulsant used to treat nerve pain. But it's increasingly being misused and combined with other drugs such as opioids to intensify feelings of euphoria.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, says the agency is aware of gabapentin in the state but has yet to come across it in their investigations.

According to the U.S. CDC, gabapentin was found in an increasing number of drug overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020.

Patty Wight
