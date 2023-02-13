Old Town police seize 1,200 pills of drug increasingly found in overdose deaths

Police in Old Town last week seized more than 1,200 pills of a medication that has been found in an increasing number of overdose deaths nationwide.

Gabapentin is an anti-convulsant used to treat nerve pain. But it's increasingly being misused and combined with other drugs such as opioids to intensify feelings of euphoria.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, says the agency is aware of gabapentin in the state but has yet to come across it in their investigations.

According to the U.S. CDC, gabapentin was found in an increasing number of drug overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020.

